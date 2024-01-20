Two years ago, at this time, there was a lot of uncertainty with regards to theatrical business. Amid this uncertainty, the Rs. 100 crores plus business of the Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022), directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, spread cheer and jubilation across the film industry and trade. It also once again proved that the master filmmaker should never be underestimated. As a result, there’s a lot of anticipation and interest in knowing what his next directorial venture will be.

Bollywood Hungama has learned that he has started working on his next and is looking for a change from grand period dramas that he’s known for. A source told us, “SLB wants to tell a modern tale. He wants fresh ideas and hence, he’s looking for scripts written by young, talented writers. Once he locks the idea, the casting and other processes will follow.”

The source added, “Though the concept will be contemporary and it’ll be set in modern times, it’ll surely have Sanjay Leela Bhansali stamp all over. It’ll also be an ambitious project and rich in emotions and music. In short, it’ll be an ideal Sanjay Leela Bhansali entertainer that people expect from him.”

The industry is confident that the film will generate tremendous interest among actors and others in the industry. An insider commented, “Almost all actors desperately want to work with Mr Sanjay Leela Bhansali as he gets the best out of artists. His track record has also been encouraging in the last 11 years as a director. The announcement of this film will surely be something to watch out for.”

Bollywood Hungama recently reported that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has kept Baiju Bawra on hold due to budget issues. There have also been reports that the all-rounder filmmaker is all set to announce his next film in March 2024. Meanwhile, his ambitious web series, Heeramandi, will stream this year on Netflix.

