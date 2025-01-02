Bollywood singer Armaan Malik surprised fans on Thursday morning by sharing pictures from his wedding ceremony with his fiance, Aashna Shroff. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony, marking a joyous occasion for the couple and their families.

Armaan Malik and Aashna Shroff get married! See wedding pictures

Couple Shares Wedding Bliss

Armaan and Aashna announced their wedding through a joint post on social media, showcasing their wedding festivities. In the pictures, the newlyweds looked radiant. Aashna looked ethereal in a vibrant orange lehenga adorned with intricate embroidery, while Armaan complemented her in a pastel-colored sherwani. The couple beamed with happiness as they performed wedding rituals, capturing the essence of their special day.

"Tu hi mera ghar"

Armaan simply captioned the post with the heartfelt words, "Tu hi mera ghar" (You are my home). The comments section was flooded with congratulatory messages from friends, family, and fans. Actress Pranutan Bahl showered the couple with red heart emojis, while singer Sophie Choudry expressed her joy, exclaiming, "Oh my goodness! Congratulations you guys." Actress Aahana Kumra also extended her congratulations, and actor Varun Dhawan showed his support with a like on the post.

Engagement and Love Story

The couple's journey together took a significant step forward in August 2023 when they announced their engagement. Armaan shared a series of romantic pictures on social media, showcasing the special moment. In one of the pictures, he knelt down on one knee, presenting Aashna with a ring, capturing the essence of their love story. The caption, "And our forever has only just begun," expressed their excitement for the future.

