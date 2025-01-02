Creating box office storm and winning audiences’ hearts in cinemas, Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again remains unstoppable, continuing to break records with its OTT premiere. With the holiday season in full swing, audiences worldwide have made Singham Again their top choice. The film has secured a spot in the global Top 10 releases on Amazon Prime Video, according to FlixPatrol data. The film is trending at No. 1 in seven countries and remains in the Top 10 across 23 countries.

For the unversed, Singham Again started streaming on Prime Video from December 27 onwards. “The love and admiration my character Singham has received over the years has truly made it an iconic role, and returning to it for Singham Again felt like coming home. I am deeply grateful to the audience for their unwavering support and love. Now, with Singham Again launching on Prime Video, audiences around the world can witness the cinematic experience of this exciting new chapter in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe," said actor Ajay Devgn in a press statement.

Besides Ajay, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles. The high-octane action film is produced by Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films and Jio Studios.

