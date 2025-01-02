comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 02.01.2025 | 1:37 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Baby John Pushpa 2 - The Rule Jaat Deva Jolly LLB 3 Raid 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Singham Again shines on global OTT charts, trending in 23 nations on Prime Video

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Singham Again shines on global OTT charts, trending in 23 nations on Prime Video

en Bollywood News Singham Again shines on global OTT charts, trending in 23 nations on Prime Video
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Creating box office storm and winning audiences’ hearts in cinemas, Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again remains unstoppable, continuing to break records with its OTT premiere. With the holiday season in full swing, audiences worldwide have made Singham Again their top choice. The film has secured a spot in the global Top 10 releases on Amazon Prime Video, according to FlixPatrol data. The film is trending at No. 1 in seven countries and remains in the Top 10 across 23 countries.

Singham Again shines on global OTT charts, trending in 23 nations on Prime Video

Singham Again shines on global OTT charts, trending in 23 nations on Prime Video

For the unversed, Singham Again started streaming on Prime Video from December 27 onwards. “The love and admiration my character Singham has received over the years has truly made it an iconic role, and returning to it for Singham Again felt like coming home. I am deeply grateful to the audience for their unwavering support and love. Now, with Singham Again launching on Prime Video, audiences around the world can witness the cinematic experience of this exciting new chapter in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe," said actor Ajay Devgn in a press statement.

Singham Again shines on global OTT charts, trending in 23 nations on Prime Video

Besides Ajay, the film also stars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles. The high-octane action film is produced by Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films and Jio Studios.

Also Read: #2024Recap: 12 Trendsetters of the Year – Aamir Khan’s stint with Laapataa Ladies, Bhushan Kumar took on Singham Again, Vicky Kaushal’s killer moves in ‘Tauba Tauba’, Vikrant Massey’s bold sabbatical plan…

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Deva: Makers drop electrifying First Poster…

Diljit Dosanjh faces legal action over…

Doordarshan to screen 4K restored version of…

Makers of Shahid Kapoor's Deva to unveil…

Despite buzz, Rowdy Rathore 2 NOT moving…

SHOCKING! Anurag Kashyap declares he is…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification