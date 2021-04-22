Within days of announcing that he has tested positive for COVID-19, actor Arjun Rampal today said that he has tested negative twice. The actor took to his Instagram handle to inform all his fans and followers that he has tested negative and the doctors told him that the first dose of vaccination might be the reason for quick recovery.

Sharing a happy picture of himself, Arjun wrote, "My prayers for all those suffering and families for their losses. Feel truly blessed to have two tests both Negative. God has been kind. One of the main reasons I am told by doctors I recovered so fast, was because I had taken my first dose of the vaccine, thus making the viral load very low, with no symptoms. I would urge everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible and continue to take all safety measures. Thank you all for your love and best wishes. Stay positive and don’t become positive. Stay safe be smart. This too shall pass. Love and light. M"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun (@rampal72)



On Saturday, Arjun announced that he has tested positive for COVID-19. “I have tested positive for Covid-19. Even though I am asymptomatic, I have isolated myself and home quarantined, getting the needed medical care. I am following all protocols as is required of me,” he wrote.

“To all those who have been in contact with me in the past 10 days, please take care and take the necessary precautions. This is a very scary time for us but if we are aware and wise for a short span of time, it will yield long term benefits. Together, we can and we will fight Corona!” he added.

ALSO READ: Arjun Rampal responds to person who asked about photographer of his pictures clicked while under isolation

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.