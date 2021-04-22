The television series How I Met Your Mother is getting a sequel on streaming giant Hulu. Starring Hilary Duff, the series will move forward through the eyes of Duff.

According to Variety, "In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options."

Though it is still unclear whether the new series will have callbacks or tie to the previous series, it surely is exciting for the ardent fans of the Disney star Hilary Duff and the series fans. “I’ve been incredibly lucky in my career to play some wonderful characters and I’m looking forward to taking on the role of Sophie,” Duff told Variety. “As a huge fan of‘How I Met Your Mother, I’m honored and even a little nervous that Carter and Craig would trust me with the sequel of their baby. Isaac and Elizabeth are brilliant, and I can’t wait to work alongside them and all of their genius. Just fangirling over here getting to join the Hulu Originals and 20th families. I realize these are big shoes to fill and I’m excited to slip my 6 ½’s in there!”

Hilary Duff will also produce in addition to Adam Londy as co-executive producer. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, co-runners of the series This Is Us and Love, Victor, serve as writers and executive producers. How I Met Your Mother creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas will also serve as executive producers. 20th Television will produce the new series.

