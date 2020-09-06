With over four million active cases of Coronavirus in the country, it has been advised to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary. With the recent leniencies in the lockdown, the actors had recently begun shooting for their respective projects and only a few days ago, Arjun Kapoor had informed that he is back on the sets. The makers and the actors are doing everything in their power to abide by the guidelines and maintain precautions.

However, in recent developments, Arjun Kapoor has informed that he has been tested positive for Coronavirus. The actor has informed that he is asymptomatic and has isolated himself at home. He has taken advice from the doctor and authorities and has said that he will keep his fans informed of his health with updates. He took to his Instagram to write a note and thanked his fans for all the love they have given him.

Take a look at it.

Get well soon, Arjun Kapoor!

