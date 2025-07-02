Following the tragic Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians, primarily Hindu tourists, India initiated a series of retaliatory actions, including Operation Sindoor—a military operation targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). In the aftermath, the Indian government imposed restrictions on several Pakistani social media accounts, including those of prominent actors such as Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, Ali Zafar, and others.

Instagram profiles of Mawra Hocane, Yumna Zaidi, and other Pakistani actors partially restored in India

However, as of July 2, 2025, the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani artists, including Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar, Ahad Raza Mir, Yumna Zaidi, and Danish Taimoor, have been restored and are now visible to Indian users. Despite this, profiles of other well-known figures like Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Hania Aamir, and Atif Aslam remain inaccessible in India, displaying a message stating, "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

The selective nature of these restrictions has sparked discussions among social media users, with many questioning the criteria used to determine which accounts are blocked and which are restored. Some have expressed confusion over the inconsistent application of these measures, while others have called for a more uniform approach.

This development highlights the complex interplay between international relations, national security concerns, and the digital presence of public figures. As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to influence cultural and media exchanges, the accessibility of social media accounts remains a sensitive and evolving issue.

