This week on The Great Indian Kapil Show, the pitch is set and the comedy players are ready as Gautam Gambir, Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal grace the couch. As the episode dives into the world of cricket, it reminds us of one thing: in India, parivaar means the cricket team, and the dressing room is just another living room filled with rishtedaars, roasts, and running commentary.

This episode is all about unfiltered fun, with Kapil Sharma kicking things off by checking in with “Coach sir” Gambhir to make sure the boys are allowed to let loose. What follows is a barrel of laughs as Gautam Gambhir, Rishabh Pant, Abhishek Sharma, and Yuzvendra Chahal bring their dug out banter straight to Kapil’s couch.

And speaking of surprises, Gautam Gambhir, known for his serious on-field persona, slips into a brand-new avatar that is witty, sharp, and unexpectedly hilarious. From his one-liners to his playful jabs at Kapil, this is Gambhir like we’ve never seen him before! Rishabh Pant is in his best form, throwing laughter googlies at Kapil and the audience, Yuzi Chahal with his mischievous smile is Pant’s partner in crime while Abhishek Sharma, the innocent newcomer plays safe, has a steady joke rate but is never too cheeky given the seniors around, starting with Sherry Pa, the icon.

Adding to the laughter riot are Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda as the iconic duo Sona and Mona, two glam characters who spark absolute mayhem on stage. Whether it’s teasing the guests or firing off one-liners, their chemistry is an unmissable laughter knock out!

But the true mic-drop moment of the episode comes when Sunil Grover walks in as Manjot Singh Sidhu — a spoofed-up version of You Know WHO! The audience erupts. With classic Sidhu-isms, a blinged-out outfit, and over-the-top flair, Manjot takes over the stage like only Sunil Grover can.

With family dynamics, cricket chaos, and comedy that hits for six, this episode proves once again why The Great Indian Kapil Show is India’s favourite weekend watch. Streaming on July 5th, only on Netflix.

