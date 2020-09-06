Shilpa Shetty Kundra says, - “With immense gratitude in our hearts, Raj (Kundra) & I have partnered with Million Dollar Vegan & Neeti Goel of Lala Bhagwan Das Trust, to provide 2 weeks worth of food & necessities to 1,000 families who have lost their livelihoods & homes, due to the Cyclone in Raigad. In these tough times, a little help from us will make a world of difference to someone who has lost most or all of their livelihood and life’s savings. If you have the means to do so, I humbly request you to consider extending help - in whatever capacity - to those affected severely by all that is happening around us. Let’s take cognizance of the fact that only when we join forces and do something together, will we be able to create a better world and future for ourselves.”

The Raigad district in Maharashtra was severely hit by the Nisarga Cyclone on June 3rd, 2020. Most of the villages on the coastal zones have been destroyed and almost every single house is now without a roof. The locals were coconut farmers and their coconut trees have also been uprooted, leaving the families with no means of income. 'Million Dollar Vegan' has partnered with Lala Bhagwandas Trust, to provide ration kits to these families during this difficult time. Distribution to the 1,000 families will be held on the 5th and 6th of September 2020.

Million Dollar Vegan, which operates in over ten countries has delivered over 200,000 vegan meals to those in need and is now on a mission to deliver at least 1 million meals by 2022. Million Dollar Vegan was established to raise awareness of how the rearing and consumption of animals affect the environment i.e climate change, farmed animals, wildlife populations, and human health - including the global risks of zoonotic diseases and antibiotic resistance. Right now, Million Dollar Vegan is in the midst of a global campaign #TakePandemicsOffTheMenu by providing food relief to those in need around the world.

Shilpa, who has recently turned vegetarian, is passionate about not only giving back to the community but also spreading awareness about the impacts humans are having on the environment, resulting in climate change. With Raj and Shilpa’s support, 1,000 families will be provided with a ration kit for 15 days, which includes aata, rice, dal, salt, oil, sugar, soap and sanitary napkins. For the unversed, humanitarian Raj Kundra is a vegan himself and has been inspiring many with his fitness journey.

Says Amy Aela, India Outreach Manager of Million Dollar Vegan: “We are thrilled to have partnered with forward-thinking celebrities like Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Raj Kundra to support the families who have been affected by the cyclones, as well as Neeti Goel of Lala Bhagwan Das trust who has been doing exceptional work during the COVID-19 pandemic. I encourage everyone to head to takepandemicsoffthemenu.com and understand how our individual choices are affecting the earth - from pandemics to environmental disasters, our individual choices are having a devastating impact and we must act now.”

Alongside Raj and Shilpa, 'Million Dollar Vegan' is backed by many well-known Hollywood names including actress Alicia Silverstone, American singer-songwriter Mýa, Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch, Brazilian TV-star Luisa Mell, Argentinian rapper Cacha, and Indian Actress Mallika Sherawat -- as well as renowned public health experts, educators, and scientists.

Through its relief efforts, 'Million Dollar Vegan' aims to actively support and care for those most in need, whilst at the same time raising awareness on how animal agriculture is the largest contributor to human-made greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and is a leading cause of deforestation, water & air pollution and biodiversity loss - not to mention the climate change.

Million Dollar Vegan relief efforts support vegan-friendly ration kits to further support the notion that plant-based diets are the first step to preventing and possibly reversing many diseases, preventing future pandemic outbreaks, and creating a sustainable future for this earth.

Darshana Muzumdar, 'Million Dollar Vegan', India Campaign Manager, says, “With the Covid-19 situation affecting so many especially with the loss of incomes and then the severity of climate change like cyclone Nisarga making it even worse, there’s no better time to realize the way our food choices influence our lives. This is the time to make a connection between the two and move to a completely plant-based diet. 'Million Dollar Vegan' has been helping the most vulnerable people during these trying times and hope that this will be the beginning for many to make the switch.”

