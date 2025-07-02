Bollywood Hungama has been at the forefront in giving news about Andaaz 2 ever since its launch. In November 2023, we announced that it went on the floors. A month later, we informed readers that it’ll launch Aayush Kumar and Akaisha and also star Natasha Fernandez. Earlier this year, producer-director Suneel Darshan unveiled the teaser and exciting posters of the film along with some of the songs. And now, the makers have locked the release date of the film.

EXCLUSIVE: Suneel Darshan’s Andaaz 2 to release in cinemas on August 1; makers drop four youthful posters of the musical entertainer

Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that Andaaz 2 will arrive in cinemas on August 1, 2025. A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “The makers realized that it’s an ideal date for the film considering that there won’t be a significant release on August 8 since it's the pre-Independence week. Hence, Andaaz 2 will get a nice two-week window to prove its worth at the ticket window.”

On this significant occasion of the release date announcement, Andaaz 2 makers also launched four cool posters, again exclusively with Bollywood Hungama. Three posters belong to the leading actors while one poster features all three of them together.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Hungama in March 2024, director Suneel Darshan said, “Honestly, there was no calculation behind making Andaaz 2. When I wrote the script, I realized that Andaaz 2 is a befitting title. It's not the same story but somewhere, the storytelling was in the same zone and also, it was a musical and a love triangle just like Andaaz (2003) and much more. That’s how we ended up calling it Andaaz 2.”

In the same interview, Suneel Darshan revealed that he had initially planned to consider Aayush for the role of the lead hero’s friend but later changed his mind. On this, Aayush stated, “I came to meet him, hoping that I would be given some important role in the film. When Suneel sir told me (about the change in plan), I felt very fortunate.”

The music is composed by Nadeem and it is expected to be one of the USPs of the film. Suneel Darshan revealed, “We took our time constructing the music. It was very important to the structure of the film. Also, that era was of Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. They worked in all of our films. Sonu Nigam had just come in at that time. But as two decades have passed since then, we have signed new and formidable singers. I retained Shaan as he was appropriate for one of the songs. Neeraj Shridhar has sung one song. From the younger lot, we have Javed Ali, Palak Mucchal, Asees Kaur, Amit Mishra, Mohd Irfan and Shadab Faridi. In short, there are 9 singers.”

