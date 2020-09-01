Bollywood Hungama

Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor join the cast of spooky adventure film Bhoot Police

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Horror-comedy has become the new favorite genre of Bollywood. Saif Ali Khan and Arjun Kapoor are the lead actors for the upcoming spooky adventure comedy Bhoot Police.

The film will see the duo share screen space for the very first time. Helmed by Pavan Kirpalani, the film will be produced by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri.

An elated director shares, "Rameshji, Akshai Puri and I are excited to bring this spooky adventure comedy on the celluloid for everyone to experience the thrills and laughs on the big screen. I am really thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film. We are gearing up to start the shoot by the end of this year."

ALSO READ: SCOOP: Arjun Kapoor in talks for Shah Rukh Khan’s next production on Muzaffarpur shelter mass abuse?

More Pages: Bhoot Police Box Office Collection

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

