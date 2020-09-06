Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). On September 4 morning, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided the house of Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty along with Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda. The two of them were taken to the NCB office and were arrested the same night.

On Saturday, September 5, Sushant’s housekeeper Dipesh Sawant was arrested by NCB. He lived in the lower floor room of Sushant’s duplex in Bandra. Along with Siddharth Pithani, Keshav and Neeraj, Dipesh was also in attendance on June 13 and June 14. As per reports, his statement was recorded as NCB grilled him overnight. He allegedly suggested that it was Rhea Chakraborty who was behind the purchase of illegal drugs.

Prior to Dipesh Sawant, even house manager Samuel Miranda reportedly named Rhea in the drug angle.

On Sunday morning, September 6, the CBI team reached Rhea Chakraborty's house in Mumbai. Mumbai Police was also present. She was sent summon by NCB in the drugs angle. As per reports, Mumbai NCB Chief Samir Wankhede led the team who served the summons to Rhea. She was reportedly expected to appear for questioning at 10:30 am.

On Saturday, September 5 morning, both of them were taken for the medical tests. After that, Showik and Samuel were presented before the court. A Magistrate court sent both of them to NCB custody till September 9 after being arrested under Sections 8C, 28, and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, and Samuel Miranda's role came under the scanner after several chats were leaked indicating their connection to drugs.

Rhea Chakraborty leaves for NCB office for questioning

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.