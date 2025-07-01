The trailer of Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti, produced by Zee Studios in association with Contiloe Pictures, has gripped audiences with its raw intensity and emotional depth. Inspired by true events, the film brings to the screen. The searing 2002 terrorist attack on the Akshardham Temple in Gujarat and the heroic counter-terror operation that followed. The film is slated for a nationwide theatrical release on July 4, 2025.

Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti director Ken Ghosh lauds courage and sacrifice of real-life heroes

Headlined by Akshaye Khanna, with Gautam Rode and Vivek Dahiya in pivotal roles, the film is directed by Ken Ghosh and produced by Abhimanyu Singh. The trailer has already sparked widespread attention for its grounded tone, realistic action, and moving portrayal of sacrifice.

Director Ken Ghosh, reflecting on the making of the film, shared some of the emotionally charged experiences behind the scenes, "Portraying the bravery of commandos, their selfless grit, knowing their lives were at stake yet ready to sacrifice for their country, was just so moving."

“The bridge scene, which is at the end of the film, was actually the first shot. We landed in Manali, and it had just started snowing. That was shot literally in the snow," Ken further added about the logistical challenges faced during filming.

While the film promises gripping action and a tense narrative, it’s the emotional honesty, the moments of sacrifice, family, and courage, that sets Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti apart.

As the release date approaches, Akshardham: Operation Vajra Shakti is not just being seen as a patriotic thriller, but as a tribute to the bravery, discipline and strength of India’s unsung heroes. Readers may know that the film was earlier released on Zee 5 with the title State of Siege: Temple Attack and it is now released in theatres with this new title.

