If you visit the cinema halls on November 3 to watch a film with the title Lady Killer, be prepared for an incomplete cinematic experience. According to very reliable sources, the Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar-led Lady Killer is far off from reaching the conclusion stage.

Arjun Kapoor & Bhumi Pednekar starrer Lady Killer to have tweaks and voiceovers for missing portions of the shoot

"Bollywood Hungama's earlier report was bang on. Over 10 days of shoot was pending, and producers decided to stall the shoot because the film was over budget. They have played smartly on the edit table to make sense of all the stuff that was shot. The film is being released only because a digital deal is locked and the same has to be delivered to their digital partner post-theatrical release," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

It's the first time in the modern era that an incomplete film will hit the big screen. "The OTT players are giving lucrative monies to producers. Now the contracts are signed and to get the money, the film has to be released on the big screen. The idea is to be smart on the edit by adding relevant voiceovers for missing portions and release the film to book the revenue," the source told Bollywood Hungama further.

Following our earlier report of Lady Killer shoot being stalled back in the day, the PR team gave out the counter-narrative that the shoot would commence post-monsoon, however, that seems like just a PR gimmick now as the film is up for release without the commencement of the shoot as mentioned earlier. "It's going to release on minimal screens just to make up for the OTT clause of theatrical release," shared the source quickly to add that 80 percent of the film is shot and ready, however the remaining 20 percent has been adjusted on the edit table with tweaks and voices.

Lady Killer is a one-of-a-kind thriller with Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in lead. The film releases on the big screen on November 3.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar visits her school after a decade: “We return as the people we’ve become”

More Pages: The Lady Killer Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.