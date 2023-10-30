In the past, many actors from Ranbir Kapoor to Hina Khan were summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the case.

The Fairplay app, which is related to the Mahadev Book app, has led to further trouble as Viacom 18 has lodged a complaint against the app and over 40 celebrities and actors for promoting the watching of Indian Premiere League on the said app. While Viacom 18 holds the rights for the same, the app has been allegedly illegally screening it and is even booked for money laundering and placing online bets. Popular rapper Badshah has now been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in relation to the case.

Badshah gets summoned by ED in online betting app case

The ED is currently investigating the matter and summoned many celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Kapil Sharma, Huma Qureshi, among others to ask them about promoting the watching of cricket matches on the app. Recently, these summons were sent to Badshah who reached Cuffe Parade to give his statement. Sources assert that it is not an investigation but general enquiry procedure for which the rapper has been summoned.

Promoted by Ravi Uppal and Sourabh Chandrakar, The Mahadev Book App came under scrutiny for enabling online betting on games such as cricket, badminton, and other sports. Many names including that of Suniel Shetty and Sanjay Dutt were associated with the app after several of them attended the wedding of Sourabh in UAE earlier this year.

The ED has charged Chandrakar and Uppal with orchestrating a scam valued at approximately Rs 6,000 crore through their panel operators. Their investigation had revealed that money arising out of bank accounts of parties who would work with the Mahadev app was routed through illegally obtained bank accounts via multiple layers before it was finally remitted outside India. As of now, while further details on the recent summon sent to Badshah is awaited, the ED is continuing its investigation into the Mahadev App case and has not yet ruled out the possibility of further summons to celebrities and other individuals involved in the scam.

