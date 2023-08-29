comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

The Archies starring Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor to premiere on Netflix on December 7, 2023; see unique announcement

The Zoya Akhtar film is set in the 1960s, and it takes the audience to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The Archies’ cast Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Dot, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda have officially announced the release date of their much-awaited musical film. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is set to arrive on Netflix on December 7, 2023. The announcement was unique as the cast was seen posing in front of a massive billboard that had the release date written on it.

The video sees all of the seven cast members being extremely excited about their billboard as the "100 days to go" countdown for the film begins. The billboard also has a countdown timer which tracks the number
of days before the film launches on Netflix. The caption read, "Hamari kahaani ka countdown shuru ho chuka hai. This is a daily reminder that #TheArchies are making their grand entrance on 7th December."

 

The Zoya Akhtar film is set in the 1960s, and it takes the audience to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The Archies is a coming-of-age musical following the lives of Riverdale’s favourite set of teenagers - Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton. Seen through the lens of the unique Anglo-Indian community, The Archies explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

