Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer becomes first Hindi film to have 6 am show at iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai organized by a fanclub SRKUniverse

Shah Rukh Khan will be unveiling the trailer at Burj Khalifa on Thursday, August 31.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The rising excitement for Shah Rukh Khan's highly anticipated film Jawan is unmatched amongst the fans. Amid all this, the audience is desperately waiting to watch further glimpses of this action entertainer in the trailer and finally, the makers are ready to treat everyone with the trailer on 31st August 2023. Now, adding to the excitement, fans are all set to organise a special screening at the Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai.

SRK Universe, the biggest fan club of the superstar, informed Twitter users on Monday that the iconic single-screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy, will 6 am show for Jawan on September 7, 2023. The move comes just months after they organised 9 AM show for Pathaan. The fanclub wrote, “We created HISTORY as #Pathaan became the first film ever to have a 9AM show in 51 years of iconic #Gaiety theatre and we rewrite HISTORY with #Jawan as we organize its 6AM show at the Iconic #GaietyGalaxy!!"

Shah Rukh Khan will be unveiling the trailer at Burj Khalifa on Thursday, August 31. A new song ‘Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya’ is releasing today with an audio launch set to be organized in Chennai on Wednesday.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

