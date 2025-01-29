In a significant move, the Telangana High Court has directed that children below the age of 16 be prohibited from attending cinemas before 11 a.m. and after 11 p.m. The ruling, issued on January 27 by Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy, aims to safeguard young audiences from late-night and early-morning screenings in theatres.

Telangana High Court restricts children in cinemas before 11 A.M. and after 11 P.M.

The court’s decision comes as part of the ongoing hearings of four petitions, including those related to the Telugu films Pushpa: The Rule Part 2 and Game Changer. The petitions highlighted issues surrounding odd-hour shows, benefit shows, and increasing ticket prices.

The court clarified that this directive would apply to all films going forward. Justice Reddy had previously issued an order to ban benefit and odd-hour shows, which had been held between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. This followed a tragic incident at Sandhya Cinema in December during the Pushpa: The Rule Part 2 premiere, where a stampede occurred.

The new ruling underscores the court's focus on the welfare of minors, particularly with respect to late-night screenings, and aims to prevent children from being exposed to films during such hours. The decision aligns with the broader goal of regulating cinema timings and ensuring safer and more responsible viewing experiences for young audiences.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.