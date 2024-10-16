Ram Gopal Varma calls for Salman Khan to issue “super counter threat” to Lawrence Bishnoi: “It will look like a COWARDICE of the TIGER STAR”

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been vocal on social media regarding the ongoing tension between Bollywood star Salman Khan and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Following the tragic murder of politician Baba Siddique, Varma has weighed in on the public rivalry between Khan and Bishnoi, sharing his controversial thoughts on the matter.

Ram Gopal Varma’s Bold Remarks on Salman Khan’s Response

Taking to his X account (formerly Twitter), Ram Gopal Varma shared a series of posts addressing Salman Khan directly. In a tweet that sparked widespread attention, Varma suggested that Salman Khan should take a bold stand against Lawrence Bishnoi, the gangster who has openly threatened him in the past.

"I wish @BeingSalmanKhan will give a SUPER COUNTER THREAT to B or otherwise, it will look like a COWARDICE of the TIGER STAR. S K owes it to his fans to rise up as the BIGGER SUPER HERO in comparison to B," Varma posted, referring to Khan’s on-screen persona as the "Tiger Star."

I wish @BeingSalmanKhan will give a SUPER COUNTER THREAT to B or otherwise , it will look like a COWARDICE of the TIGER STAR ..S K owes it to his fans to rise up as the BIGGER SUPER HERO in comparison to B — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 15, 2024

Lawrence Bishnoi's Growing Infamy

Varma’s tweets came in the wake of the murder of politician Baba Siddique, for which Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility. Bishnoi’s involvement in the crime has only fueled the public curiosity about the gangster, especially given his longstanding feud with Salman Khan. The feud traces back to the late 1990s, when Khan was embroiled in the blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan. Since then, Bishnoi, whose community considers blackbucks sacred, has issued several threats to the actor.

In another tweet, Ram Gopal Varma highlighted Bishnoi’s current notoriety by pointing out the engagement his posts were receiving. "I have 6.2 MILLION FOLLOWERS and this tweet got 6.2 MILLION VIEWS... This is a TESTIMONY of LAWRENCE BISHNOI’s CURRENT POPULARITY," he remarked, emphasizing the gangster’s growing interest in the public eye.

I have 6.2 MILLION FOLLOWERS and this tweet got 6.2 MILLION VIEWS..This is a TESTIMONY of LAWRENCE BISHNOI’s CURRENT POPULARITY pic.twitter.com/0A671DsxwO — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 16, 2024

RGV’s Comments on Bishnoi’s Appearance

In a surprising twist, Varma even commented on Lawrence Bishnoi's appearance, drawing comparisons to infamous gangsters from the past. Sharing a picture of Bishnoi, he tweeted, "If a film is based on the BIGGEST GANGSTER, no filmmaker will cast a guy who looks like DAWOOD IBRAHIM or CHOTA RAJAN... But here, I don’t know a single FILM STAR who is more GOOD LOOKING than B."

If a film is based on the BIGGEST GANGSTER , no film maker will cast a guy who looks like DAWOOD IBRAHIM or CHOTA RAJAN ..But here , I don’t know a single FILM STAR who is more GOOD LOOKING than B pic.twitter.com/jbZubaTtzY — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 15, 2024

The Bishnoi-Khan Feud: A Decades-Old Rivalry

The feud between Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi stretches back to the blackbuck poaching case that deeply angered the Bishnoi community. Though Salman Khan served jail time for the incident, the tension between him and Bishnoi has remained ever since, with Bishnoi repeatedly issuing threats to the actor.

The recent murder of Baba Siddique, reportedly orchestrated by Bishnoi, has only heightened the stakes. Siddique was a close family friend of Salman Khan, and his untimely death has left the actor visibly shaken.

