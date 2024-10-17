Producer Murad Khetani, who is known for delivering some of the biggest theatrical blockbusters in Hindi cinema like Kabir Singh, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Animal, has appointed Akanksha Malhotra as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Cine 1 Studios Private Limited.

Murad Khetani’s Cine 1 Studios Private Limited appoints Akanksha Malhotra as CEO

Akanksha has over 14 years of experience in the movie industry and incidentally, had worked with Cine1 Studios on the blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. She was also Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor’s agent from 2010-2019, scouting & servicing projects like Padmaavat, Kabir Singh, Udta Punjab for him. Prior to joining Cine 1 as CEO, Akanksha had a successful stint with YRF Talent where she headed films strategy for artists and lead strategic relationships between artists and studios, producers and platforms to also package projects for its actors.

Welcoming Akanksha as the CEO, Murad said, “Movie-making is a dynamic process and Cine 1 Studios has been trying to push the envelope for the past few years to make and deliver films that give people a wholesome theatrical experience. We are excited to welcome Akanksha Malhotra as the CEO and we feel her expertise and skillset is a perfect match for us. Akanksha will be responsible for taking Cine 1 Studios to its next exciting chapter and we are confident of her to add tremendous value to our vision for the future.”

Cine 1 Studios upcoming releases include Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 which is slated for release this Diwali and Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John which will hit cinemas in December.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.