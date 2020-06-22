Actor Salman Khan has been making headlines for various reasons these past few days. One of the reasons is his fallout with Dabangg director Abhinav Singh Kashyap as the latter has made several accusations against the Khan brothers. He has alleged that they bullied him which led him to not go ahead with Dabangg 2. In his latest post, the director claimed that Being Human was created to clean Salman Khan’s public image.

Arbaaz Khan reacted to the allegations and stated to a daily that they have taken legal action against him. They have also complained to the film association. They have decided to take this route instead of getting in a fight. He added that they are following the best way to handle this. As per reports, they have filed a defamation case against Kashyap.

In a Facebook post on June 20, Abhinav Singh Kashyap demanded a probe into Being Human. “Salim Khan’s biggest idea is Being Human. The charity being done by Being Human is just a show-off. Five cycles used to be distributed in front of my eyes during the shooting of ‘Dabangg’, next day the newspapers would print that the generous Salman Khan has donated 5000 cycles to the poor. It was all an effort to cleanse Salman Khan’s image so that the media and the judges were kind to them in his criminal court cases. They are making money by fooling the innocent public. They are selling Rs 500 jeans for Rs 5000 and laundering money in the name of charity. Their intention is not to give anything to anyone, but to only acquire from people. The government needs to probe Being Human…I will cooperate with the government.”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

