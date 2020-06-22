Actor Ansel Elgort, known for his movies like The Fault In Our Stars, Divergent franchise, Baby Driver, was accused of sexual assault, this past weekend. The actor has publicly spoken about it and denied the allegations.

In a statement released on Sunday, June 22, Ansel Elgort said, “I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours. I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone.”

“What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship," he further wrote, "Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared. As I look back at my attitude, I am disgusted and deeply ashamed of the way I acted. I am truly sorry. I know I must continue to reflect, learn, and work to grow in empathy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ansel on Jun 20, 2020 at 6:36pm PDT In a deleted tweet, the Twitter user revealed how she met Ansel Elgort as a fan when she was 17 (age of consent in New York is 17) and he was 20. “When it happened instead of asking me if I wanted to stop having sex knowing it was my first time and I was sobbing in pain and I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘ we need to break you in,’” she wrote, according to The Wrap. “I disassociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone I was in shock.” "My story with ansel elgort ." Era el título del tweet de una chica llamada gabby en el que contó que había sido agredida sexualmente por Ansel Elgort cuando ella tenía 17 años y él 20. Ese tweet y sus cuentas de Twitter e Instagram han 'desaparecido'. Dejo las capturas que hice. pic.twitter.com/Pg6VI62Xzq — Emilia Ⓥ (@emi_veggie) June 20, 2020 ALSO READ: New photos of Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story starring Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler are here!

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

