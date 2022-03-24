The fans of music maestro AR Rahman are in for a sweet surprise, as their favorite legendary music composer will be performing live for Sajid Nadiadwala’s film, Heropanti 2 featuring Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. The Oscar-winning composer will be performing live on the first song from the action flick ‘Dafaakar’ at one of Mumbai’s popular multiplexes on March 26. Interestingly, the musical event will also feature the movie’s on-screen couple Tiger and Tara performing on Rahman’s tune.

AR Rahman to perform live for Heropanti 2 musical event; Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Bhushan Kumar, Sajid Nadiadwala, Ahmed Khan to attend

Touted to be Rahman’s first live on-ground performance post-pandemic induced lockdown, the fans of the composer and Heropanti 2 actors Tiger and Tara are eagerly anticipating seeing the magic of music unfold.

Sajid Nadiadwala, director Ahmed Khan, and Tiger Shroff have been a trio to watch out for after Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. Not to forget, Heropanti 2 marks the terrific producer-actor – Sajid and Tiger’s fifth successful association. This time around, the sequel of the blockbuster has been mounted on a huge budget and will witness never-seen-before action.

Written by Rajat Arora and music by A R Rahman, Sajid Nadiadwala’s Heropanti 2 will be directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger’s last release Baaghi 3. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on 29th April 2022 on the auspicious occasion of Eid.

More Pages: Heropanti 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.