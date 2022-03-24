comscore

Kriti Sanon to turn showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani at Lakme Fashion Week in Delhi

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Kriti Sanon is busy dishing films one after another as she looks at a year packed with releases ahead. But besides her films, the actress is also quite the favourite fashion diva and is all set to be a showstopper for Tarun Tahiliani at the Lakme Fashion Week being held in Delhi this Friday.

The actress seems to be a favourite muse for the ace couturier as he had her be a showstopper for his show, back in 2018 too. Kriti, who belongs to Delhi, will be back in her hometown for the same. She has been working in the city quite a bit recently as she had shot a schedule for Shehzada there, then held her first-ever screening in her hometown with Bachchhan Paandey screening, and now, she will be walking at LFW.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon is all set to be seen in Adipurush, Ganapath, Bhediya, Shehzada, and another project with Anurag Kashyap.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon on her Holi release Bachchhan Paandey – “It’s first of my many releases to come this year”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

