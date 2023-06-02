Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been invited by PUMA and the Manchester City Football Club to attend the championship.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are regarded as one of the most popular power-couple of the country with also a massive global fan base. The actress and cricketer, who are in London currently, have been invited to grace the FA CUP Final that will be held on June 3, 2023 at Wembley Stadium in the England capital.

‘Virushka’ as they are lovingly addressed by their fans, have been invited by athleisure brand, PUMA of which both of them are also brand ambassadors along with the Manchester City Football Club for the FA CUP Finale 2023. As for the finale match, Manchester City and Manchester United will lock horns in the FA Cup Final on Saturday at the fabled Wembley stadium. The two clubs have been playing each other since many decades now. Given that now both the team are regularly ranked among the best football teams in the world, their clash is seen as one of the most intense sporting rivalries in the football fraternity.

On the work front, Virat Kohli recently was a part of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premiere League) where he was a part of the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). On the other hand, Anushka Sharma is expected to make her comeback in films with Chakda Xpress, based on the life of female cricketer Jhulan Goswami which will premiere on Netflix.

