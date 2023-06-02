The platform will release the balance 5 episodes at one go on today.

The psychological mystery thriller, Asur Season 2, which was released on June 1 became an immediate sensation, leaving viewers intrigued with its gripping storyline. Following the success of the opening three episodes, fans of the captivating thriller series from across the country pleaded with the platform to release the balance episodes at one go. The series has been trending continuously on social media for the past 3 days. Such has been the fervour, that JioCinema has now decided to go ‘fan-first’ in its approach and give in to the crazy fandom. The platform will release the balance 5 episodes at one go on today. Asur Season 2 which was earlier slated for ‘one episode a day’, is available Free on JioCinema.

JioCinema releases all episodes of Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti starrer Asur 2 on audience demand

The much-awaited sequel to the captivating and critically acclaimed web series, Asur, featuring Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang, Abhishek Chauhan, and Gaurav Arora has generated immense excitement among fans and the wider audience since its announcement.

Anth ka aarambh samay se pehle ho chuka hai. We saw your overwhelming love for the first three episodes. We heard your demand for more. So, we now bring you ALL episodes of #Asur2OnJioCinema, streaming free.#Asur2 #Asur #JioCinema@ArshadWarsi @BarunSobtiSays @anupria_goenka pic.twitter.com/LVBbHz5kST — JioCinema (@JioCinema) June 2, 2023

Season 1 ended with a cliffhanger, pondering over the fate of the elusive killer and the horror games that unfolded.

