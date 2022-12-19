On December 19, Anushka Sharma took to her social media and called a sports brand for using her photos without taking her permission.

Actress Anushka Sharma was last seen on the big screen in 2018’s release Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Since then, a section of her fans is eagerly waiting for the actress to make a comeback. While fans may have to wait for it a bit longer, the actress kept them posted on her whereabouts through her social media. Along with that, sometimes Anushka also uses it to shed some light on important issues. However, this time the actress took to her verified social media handle and slammed a sports brand for using her pictures without “permission”.

Anushka Sharma calls out a sports brand for using her photos without permission

On Monday evening, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress took to her Instagram story section and shared one of the latest posts shared on the verified social media page of Puma India. The multiple-picture post featured Anushka Sharma. For the unversed, teh sports brand dropped that post for the announcement of the End of Season Sale.

Shortly after the post went live on the photo-video-sharing platform, Anushka called it out. In her story, Anushka wrote a note slamming the brand for using her photos. It read, “I'm sure you know that you have to take permission before you can use my imagery for publicity since I'm not your ambassador. Please take it down!”

Coming to the professional front, the 34-year-old actress was recently seen in the movie Qala, in which she had a cameo appearance. She is all set to make her comeback in the entertainment industry, not on the silver screen though. Her forthcoming film, Chakda Xpress will release on Netflix. For the unversed, the sports drama will be based on the life of Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Anushka Sharma give shoutout to Avatar 2 star Kate Winslet for her bold statement

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.