With her bold sartorial choices, digital celeb and Bigg Boss OTT fame Urfi Javed aka Uorfi has gained massive popularity on social media. Millions of internet users follow her on various digital platforms, especially Instagram, as she keeps her fans posted on her whereabouts. The actress recently flew to Dubai for a vacation. However, she had to spend her entire trip resting and recovering after she was diagnosed with Laryngitis in the first few days.

Uorfi Javed diagnosed with Laryngitis during her Dubai vacation

The internet sensation shared a video of herself in the hospital and spoke about the diagnosis. Meanwhile, the doctor interrupted her and asked her to zip her mouth.

For the unversed, Laryngitis is an inflammation of your voice box (larynx) from overuse, irritation or infection. With laryngitis, the vocal cords become inflamed and swollen, which distorts the sounds produced by air passing over them. As a result, the voice sounds hoarse.

Coming to the professional front, the 25-year-old digital star has been seen in a bunch of music videos, including ‘Haye Haye Yeh Majboori’. However, the actress, reportedly, landed in legal trouble for allegedly publishing ‘sexually explicit’ material due to the outfits she wore in the music video.

According to a report by ETimes, the complaint was filed by an anonymous person in Delhi in reference to Uorfi’s outfits in the music video of the song. The report said the complaint has been filed for ‘publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act in electronic form’.

Currently, she is seen in the reality show Splitsvilla 14. The dating show, hosted by Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone, airs on MTV.

