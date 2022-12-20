The team will begin the shoot from January 17, 2023, onwards in India followed by international schedules.

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are teaming up for Ali Abbas Zafar's actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. It will be an out-n-out action entertainer and is expected to be mounted on a huge scale. The film will have Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran playing the antagonist. Earlier this year, Zafar was scouting locations in England and Scotland to film the biggest action sequences. Now, the team will begin the shoot from January 17, 2023, onwards in India followed by international schedules.

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Prithviraj Sukumaran to kick off Bade Miyan Chote Miyan from January 17, 2023

As per a report in a media portal, the first schedule will kick off in Mumbai with Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Prithviraj Sukumaran and the entire team. The 40-day schedule will be filmed at the massive sets of Yash Raj Studios and Film City. The sets, which have been mounted on a massive scale and crores of rupees, will be the two places for the shoot. Following this, the makers plan to take the shoot to international locations.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment presents Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ films. Written and directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra, and Ali Abbas Zafar. This Pooja Entertainment production is set to release in five languages Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on Christmas 2023.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Ram Setu whereas Tiger Shroff was last seen in Heropanti 2. Akshay has an array of line-up including Gorkha, Selfiee, and Sorarai Pottru remake. Tiger Shroff, on the other hand, has Baaghi 4, and Ganapath Part 1. Ali Abbas Zafar has one project lined up with Shahid Kapoor.

