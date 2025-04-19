Anurag Kashyap says, “This is my apology, not for my post but for that one line taken out of context” after backlash over anti-Brahmin remark

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has issued a clarification in the wake of a growing social media storm over his controversial remarks on Brahmins. The backlash stems from a comment he made in response to a user who wrote, “Brahmins tumhare baap hain…” (Brahmins are your fathers), to which Kashyap replied, “Brahmin pe main mootoonga.. koi problem?” (I will urinate on Brahmins... any problem?).

The statement triggered a wave of outrage online, with several users issuing rape and death threats not only to Kashyap but also to his daughter, friends, and colleagues. In response, the filmmaker shared a note on social media clarifying his position and offering an apology—not for his words, but for the hateful consequences they sparked. “This is my apology, not for my post but for that one line taken out of context and the brewing hatred,” he wrote on Instagram. “No action or speech is worth your daughter, family, friends and colleagues getting rape and death threats from the kingpins of sanskar.”

Kashyap stood by his original comment, asserting, “So kahi hui baat wapis nahin li ja sakti aur na loonga lekin mujhe jo gaali dena hai do. Mere parivaar ne na kuchh kaha hai na kahta hai. Isliye agar mujhse maafi hi chaahiye to ye meri apology hai. (So the words I have said cannot be taken back, nor will I take them back. If you want to abuse someone, abuse me. My family has said nothing and says nothing. So if an apology is what you need from me, this is it)”.

He concluded the note with a strong message directed at those attacking women under the guise of cultural righteousness: “Brahmin log, auraton ko baksh do, itna sanskar to shastron mein bhi hai, sirf manuwaad mein nahin hai. Aap kaun se Brahmin ho tay kar lo (Brahmins, spare the women. Even the scriptures speak of such values—not just Manusmriti. Decide what kind of Brahmin you are)”.

The filmmaker has not deleted the original post, standing his ground even as he expresses concern over the safety of those close to him. The incident has sparked renewed conversations around caste, free speech, and the lines between provocation and accountability.

