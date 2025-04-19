Andaz Apna Apna (1994) will be re-released on April 25 and on this joyous occasion, Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to Priti Sinha, Amod Sinha and Namrata Sinha, the children of the comic caper’s deceased producer, Vinay Sinha. They opened up on the re-release plans and the experience of releasing the film 30 years ago.

EXCLUSIVE: DELETED song ‘Shola Shola’ added to Andaz Apna Apna’s re-release; 500 plus screen release planned with Dolby 5.1 and 4K experience

Priti Sinha revealed, “Most of the actors were out of town when the film was released. They were shooting. Aamir bhai and Salman sir were quite busy. Their careers were at an all-time high. When we signed them, they didn’t have that many films but in those 4 years, they got very busy. Even getting them to do interviews was not possible.”

Amod Sinha revealed, “Hence when my father held a premiere, nobody was able to make it as everyone was travelling. Only Meenakshi Seshadri came (laughs). She was not even in the film. Raj ji (Rajkumar Santoshi) also was not in town.” When asked where it was held, he replied, “It was held in Metro Cinema. That’s where the film was released.”

Despite the no-show by the cast, Namrata Sinha said that their father didn’t worry, “He had a lot of friends in income tax, customs etc and they graced the premiere. A lot of my relatives also attended. It was a celebration of a film which was made with a lot of love and struggle.”

30 years later, will there be a premiere of the re-release? Priti Sinha said, “We don’t know if we’ll do a premiere. But we’ll have a preview where Aamir bhai, Salman sir, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon and whoever is available will be invited. It’ll be a restrictive preview as it’s a re-release.”

Talking about the release strategy, Amod Sinha said, “Cinepolis is distributing the film. As of now, it’s being released in around 530 theatres right now. I think it’s better to start with this number and then increase the screen count as and when the need arises.”

Namrata Sinha assured that watching Andaz Apna Apna on the big screen will be a treat, “We have remastered the film 4K and worked on its DI. We have upgraded the sound system to Dolby 5.1.”

She added, “The music of the film has also been re-released. Tips is releasing the album after reworking the sound quality. It has also started promotion on radio channels.”

There’ll be an added treat for the fans of the film. Priti Sinha confessed, “Before the film starts, we have added an opening credit of the team who helped achieve the re-release. There’s a song in the Andaz Apna Apna album, ‘Shola Shola’, which didn’t make it in the final cut. We have played that song in the background (during the new opening credit). We have also mentioned people under ‘Special Thanks’ and added names of our brand partners.”

The IPL team, Mumbai Indians, is one of the many brand partners. Priti smiled and said, “Woh humein bahut khushi se promote kar rahe hai. That’s the love everyone has for the film.”

