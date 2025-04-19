The much-anticipated psychological thriller Nikita Roy is all set to hit theatres on May 30, 2025, as the makers unveiled a striking new poster today, revealing the official release date. Backed by Nickky Viicky Bhagnani, the film boasts a stellar cast featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Arjun Rampal, Paresh Rawal, and Suhail Nayyar in lead roles.

Directed by Kussh S Sinha, the film promises a chilling and immersive cinematic experience, diving deep into themes of mysticism, psychological tension, and human vulnerability. Set against a haunting narrative backdrop, Nikita Roy explores the grey zones of the human mind, making it one of the most intriguing genre entries of the year.

A Nikita Pai Films Ltd. production, the film is headed by Kinjal Ashok Ghone in association with Nickky Khemchand Bhagnani, Viicky Bhagnani, Ankur Takrani, Dinesh Ratiram Gupta, and Kratos Entertainment. The story and screenplay are penned by acclaimed thriller writer Pavan Kirpalani.

Sharing their excitement, producers Nickky and Viicky Bhagnani said, “This film is very close to our hearts. It dares to tread where most mainstream films don’t and explores a genre we truly believe audiences are ready for. With a powerful cast, a gripping narrative, and Kussh S Sinha’s unique vision, we can’t wait for the world to experience Nikita Roy on the big screen.”

The film is also co-produced by Anand Mehta, Prakash Nand Bijlani, Shakti Bhatnagar, Mehnaaz Shaikh, and Prem Raj Joshi.

With its intriguing premise, seasoned ensemble, and genre-bending tone, Nikita Roy is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about thrillers of the year. The countdown begins as the film heads for a worldwide theatrical release on May 30, 2025.

