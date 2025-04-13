The release of the much-anticipated biographical film Phule, based on the life and legacy of social reformers Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, has reportedly been postponed. This delay follows alleged demands by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to remove or alter references to caste in the film — a move that has stirred widespread criticism in creative and activist circles.

Anurag Kashyap REACTS with a sarcastic comment as Phule faces censorship over caste references after Dhadak 2

Anurag Kashyap’s Scathing Response

Among the first from the film industry to react was director Anurag Kashyap, known for his outspoken views. Sharing an Instagram story that featured the news of the film’s delay, Kashyap wrote in Hindi: “Bhai India mein caste to exist hi nahin karti. Dhadak 2 mein bhi yahi bolta tha. Hamare leaders ne India mein caste system khatam kar diya hai. Baaki jinko nahin dikhta, woh chu**** hain.”

The statement, steeped in sarcasm, targets the narrative that caste is no longer relevant or prevalent in Indian society — a view often portrayed in sanitized mainstream cinema and political rhetoric.

Phule aims to depict the revolutionary work of Jyotirao and Savitribai Phule, pioneers in the fight against caste-based oppression and advocates for education and social reform. The CBFC’s alleged objection to caste-related content is being interpreted as an attempt to dilute the core message of the film. It is scheduled to be released in cinemas on April 25. It was all set to release on April 11 but was pushed due to alleged objections from the Brahmin community.

Dhadak 2 faces difficulties in securing CBFC certification due to its caste-related themes

Readers may recall that Bollywood Hungama reported that Dhadak 2 has gotten stuck at the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). A source told us, “Dhadak 2 deals with caste issues and is supposed to be a shocking tale. The Examining Committee (EC) of the CBFC applauded the makers for such a film. But due to its content, they are mulling over what rating should be given to the film and what scenes to be cut, if any.”

Also Read: BREAKING: Pratik Gandhi-starrer Phule in legal tangle over unpaid dues; advocate warns against sale of theatrical, OTT rights without financier’s NOC

More Pages: Dhadak 2 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2025 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.