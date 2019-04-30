Anurag Basu’s untitled next starring Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rajkummar Rao and others to release in January 2020!

There have been many speculations about Anurag Basu’s next which is expected to feature an ensemble cast. Of late, announcing the entire star cast of the film which includes Abhishek Bachchan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Pankaj Tripathi amongst others, the makers have also finalized a release date. And it will be in January 2020.

The makers of this untitled film has finalized January 24, 2020 as the release date for the same! There were many reports about the film and what it is all about. While some claimed that the film will be a sequel to Life In A Metro, some others claimed that the film will indeed be an anthology of sorts but different from the 2007 drama. Now, the makers have announced that the yet to be titled film will be an action comedy.

Also going by the pictures from the sets of the film that were shared by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Rajkummar Rao, it seems that it is set in a different era. The film even though brings together Fatima and Sanya after their last film Dangal in 2017, we hear that the two of them will not be seen sharing screen space in this one! However, further details on the film are kept under wraps.

The untitled film will be produced by Bhushan Kumar along with Divya Khosla Kumar, Tani Basu, Krishna Kumar and also Anurag Basu himself. And now, it is expected to hit the big screens during the Republic Day weekend next year.