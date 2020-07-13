Bollywood Hungama

Anupam Kher’s mother in isolation ward after COVID-19 diagnosis, brother Raju Kher’s family in under home quarantine

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, veteran actor Anupam Kher confirmed on July 12 that he tested negative for COVD-19 but his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law, and niece have tested positive. The actor thanked the well-wishers for sending in prayers and revealed in his video that his mother has been kept in isolation ward whereas his brother’s family is under home quarantine.

“You all have been a great support and a solid source of strength for me. Sorry I am not able to thank you individually, but I am really touched,” he captioned the video.

“Thank you for all the wishes for my mother, brother and his family. I may not be able to reply to all of you personally, but I am overwhelmed. When four members of your family test positive for the coronavirus, it is scary, but your love has filled us with positivity. My mother has been shifted to an isolation ward while Raju and his family will be under home quarantine. I am thankful for everyone who has given us so much love,” the actor said.

“I would like to mention that the words social distancing and safety are not just mere words. It is a reality and should be taken seriously. This virus is serious. Don’t go out if it is not extremely necessary. Please stay at home because only then you will be safe. Please take social distancing seriously,” he signed off.

Anupam Kher’s mother has been admitted to Kokilaben Hospital.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher tests negative for COVID-19, his mother, brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law and niece test positive

