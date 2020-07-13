Bollywood Hungama

Priyanka Chopra Jonas makes a difference by supporting women lead businesses amidst the pandemic

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has always been the voice of women around the globe. Breaking glass ceilings by doing the impossible time and again, she has always been an inspiration for many. In these times when we are hit by the global health pandemic, Covid-19, the superstar is doing everything possible to help those in need. Making a difference yet again, PC has now come forward to support businesses run by inspiring women from different parts of the world.

Announcing the same, Priyanka took to her social media and urged fans to support female founded businesses to help them fully get back on their feet. The actress will be sharing these businesses on her stories and will even give a shoutout to the female business founders suggested by her million followers.

She wrote, "As we all try to move forward as best as we possibly can, it’s imperative that we stand with each other and help in whatever way we can. I'm making a small start today by supporting a few businesses run by inspiring women... #SupportSmallBiz"

Promoting women lead businesses for their secure future, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has become the first ever female global star to do something as empowering as this. On the professional front, the actress will be next seen in different projects including The White Tiger, We Can Be Heroes and Matrix 4.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Chopra to join Meghan Markle and Michelle Obama at virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit 

