This past weekend, Abhishek Bachchan confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 along with Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and his daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. While the father and son have been admitted to Nanavati Hospital, the mother and daughter are in-home quarantine.

Meanwhile, the dubbing studio where Abhishek Bachchan dubbed for his web series Breathe: Into the Shadows, has been temporarily closed. A few days ago, he was seen leaving the studio wearing a mask after completing the dubbing.

“Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you,” Abhishek tweeted on July 11. “The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them,” he added.

“Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful. The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers,” he confirmed on Sunday after swab test results came in.

Abhishek Bachchan further revealed, “My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone, please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!”

