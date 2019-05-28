Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 28.05.2019 | 5:25 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

Anupam Kher tells Gautam Gambhir to not fall into trap after he condemned an attack on Muslim man

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Gautam Gambhir, cricketer-turned-politician and the newly elected MP from East Delhi has been receiving a lot of criticism. He condemned the attack on a Muslim youth recently who was attacked by the right-wing goons and forced to raise Hindutva slogans. While the police have registered a case, as per reports, no one has been arrested yet.

Anupam Kher tells Gautam Gambhir to not fall into trap after he condemned an attack on Muslim man

He wrote, ““In Gurugram Muslim man told to remove skullcap, chant Jai Shri Ram”. It is deplorable. Exemplary action needed by Gurugram authorities. We are a secular nation where @Javedakhtarjadu writes “ओ पालन हारे, निर्गुण और न्यारे” & @RakeyshOmMehra gave us d song “अर्ज़ियाँ” in Delhi 6.”

But, this tweet of Gautam Gambhir did not go down well several political party members including actor Anupam Kher. He took to Twitter to state that he should not fall into the trap to get popular with a certain section of media. “Dear @GautamGambhir !! Congratulations on your win. As a passionate Indian it made me very happy. Not that you have asked for my advise but still- Don’t get into a trap of getting popular with a section of media. It is your work that will speak. Not necessarily your statements,” Kher tweeted on Tuesday.

Even his political party members have criticized Gautam Gambhir and said that his words will get used against BJP by the opposition party.

ALSO READ: Anupam Kher praises Varun Dhawan, says he’s shown a great graft since his first film

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Another biopic! Shailendra Singh and Priya…

Sunny Deol WINS Lok Sabha Elections 2019 at…

Sunny Deol DENIES plans for Gadar 2

Riteish Deshmukh HITS BACK at Minister…

Sunny Deol and his convoy meet with an…

Akshay Kumar thanks Anupam Kher for standing…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification