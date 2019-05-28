Anupam Kher tells Gautam Gambhir to not fall into trap after he condemned an attack on Muslim man

Gautam Gambhir, cricketer-turned-politician and the newly elected MP from East Delhi has been receiving a lot of criticism. He condemned the attack on a Muslim youth recently who was attacked by the right-wing goons and forced to raise Hindutva slogans. While the police have registered a case, as per reports, no one has been arrested yet.

He wrote, ““In Gurugram Muslim man told to remove skullcap, chant Jai Shri Ram”. It is deplorable. Exemplary action needed by Gurugram authorities. We are a secular nation where @Javedakhtarjadu writes “ओ पालन हारे, निर्गुण और न्यारे” & @RakeyshOmMehra gave us d song “अर्ज़ियाँ” in Delhi 6.”

But, this tweet of Gautam Gambhir did not go down well several political party members including actor Anupam Kher. He took to Twitter to state that he should not fall into the trap to get popular with a certain section of media. “Dear @GautamGambhir !! Congratulations on your win. As a passionate Indian it made me very happy. Not that you have asked for my advise but still- Don’t get into a trap of getting popular with a section of media. It is your work that will speak. Not necessarily your statements,” Kher tweeted on Tuesday.

Even his political party members have criticized Gautam Gambhir and said that his words will get used against BJP by the opposition party.