Last Updated 28.05.2019 | 9:43 PM IST

Bejoy Nambiar’s next titled Taish to star Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Harshvardhan Rane and Neha Sharma

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Remember Bejoy Nambiar? The same director who has given us films like Shaitaan, Solo, Wazir and others, though Bejoy has been absent from the Bollywood circuit for a while, we hear that he is all set on making a return. In fact, Nambiar’s next is said to star Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Harshvardhan Rane and Neha Sharma. If that wasn’t all we hear that the film has been titled Taish.

Bejoy Nambiar’s next titled Taish to star Jim Sarbh, Amit Sadh, Harshvardhan Rane and Neha Sharma

Sources close to the development state that the film will be a revenge drama and will be shot in the UK. “Bejoy has been taking his time developing a script for a while. Now he is ready with Taish and will commence work on the same as soon as possible”, says the source. Ask for more details and the source adds, “As per schedule Bejoy is looking at going on floors in July, and Nishant Pitti will be joining Nambiar to produce this film.”

Well, given Nambiar’s previous cinematic outings, we for sure are certain that Taish like his previous films will be an edge of the seat thriller.

