Vicky Kaushal to shoot Sardar Udham Singh over a period of seven months

Vicky Kaushal started 2019 with a bang after starring in Uri: The Surgical Strike. With many projects in the pipeline, the actor kickstarted shooting for Sardar Udham Singh which is being helmed by film-maker Shoojit Sircar.

As per the latest reports, Vicky Kaushal will be shooting the film in real time because Shoojit Sircar doesn’t want to compromise the scale of the film. The film will be shot over a period of seven months to capture the seasonal changes and shoot the film in real time. Vicky Kaushal will be sorting out his dates accordingly as he has two more films lined up. Amid this project, Shoojit Sircar plans to begin Ayushmann Khurrana and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Gulabo Sitabo.

Vicky earlier said, “It’s a surreal feeling because it’s like a dream come true as I am finally getting to work with him. I have always been a big admirer of how Shoojit sir looks at his stories. The way he is looking at the character (Udham Singh) and the world is extraordinary as well as beautiful. Plus, it’s also a big honour for me that finally, I am going to be directed by him. Honestly, that’s something that will take time to sink in.”

Sardar Udham Singh is a biopic of the revolutionary Udham Singh, who assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab in British India in 1940, to avenge the 1919 massacre.

