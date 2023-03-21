The news of actor and filmmaker Satish Kaushik’s sudden demise, on March 9, came as a shock to the entire film fraternity and his admirers across the world. Hours after the news was broken, the internet was flooded with tributes and condolences messages. On the other hand, uninvited rumours are also being shared about the cause of Satish’s death. Speaking of the same, recently, Satish’s close friend and actor Anupam Kher has broken his silence. Meanwhile, he also penned an emotional note.

Anupam Kher condemns rumours surrounding Satish Kaushik’s death; says, “He needs a dignified exit”

It all happened during the prayer meeting. For the unversed, on Monday, March 20, a prayer meet was held at Satish’s Mumbai residence. While talking to the media, Anupam Kher addressed the rumours and said, “I think we should give the man a dignified exit and not make these speculations, because he lived a dignified life. He needs a dignified exit. All these rumours should end today with this pooja. Thank you.”

On the other hand, Kher also dedicated a post to bid adieu to Satish. In the video, he can be seen offering flowers to a photo of Satish. Meanwhile, the song ‘Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani’ can be heard playing in the background. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Ja! Tujhe maaf kiya! Mujhe akela chhod kar jaane ke liya. (I forgive you for leaving me alone). I will surely find you in people’s laughter! But will miss our friendship on day to day!! Good bye my friend! Tera favourite gana lagaya hai background mein! Tu bhi kya yaad karega (I have used your favourite song in the background).”

Speaking of Satish Kaushik’s prayer meet, besides Anupam, numerous celebs attended including Vidya Balan, Jackie Shroff, Pankaj Kapur, Moushumi Chatterjee, Tanvi Azmi, Padmini Kolhapure, Gulshan Grover, filmmakers Boney Kapoor, David Dhawan, Abbas-Mustan, and Vivek Agnihotri, among others.

