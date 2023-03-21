Tina Datta took to Instagram to share a photo featuring medicine tablets adding that she is suffering from fever for the past four days.

Bigg Boss 16 actress Tina Datta has returned to the world of Indian television serials and is currently shooting for her upcoming fiction saga Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum. But seems like the changing weather has affected the actress and she’s been unwell since a couple of days now. Yet, owing to her professional commitments, Tina doesn’t want to let her work suffer and has been continuing to shoot for the show.

Tina Datta suffers from fever; continues shooting despite illness

In fact, Tina Datta has also mentioned about her health condition on social media too, where she insists that the show must go on. Taking to Instagram stories, the actress posted a photo of medicine tablets and wrote a note saying, “And when you’re down with 103 fever since last 4 days – this is what keeps me going. #ShowMustGoOn”.

Tina went on to elaborate on the reason of her continuing her shoot, saying, “I’m fortunate enough to have gotten this opportunity to be a part of such a beautiful show. Weather changes and its aftereffects are bound to happen. But I strongly believe in fighting all these odds and giving it a shot to the best that I can.” She went on to assure her fans that she is on the recovery stage adding, “I am on medication, having my meals timely and resting well once I’m home. I’m bettering and thanks to all my fans who are constantly checking on me and are worried. The show must go on!!”

Talking about her upcoming show, Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum will feature Tina alongside Jay Bhanushali for the first time. The Sony TV show features her in the role of a middle-class girl named Surili who falls in love with a legal heir of a royal family. Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television April 10 and will continue airing on weekdays on the channel.

