Stree (2018) was one of the biggest surprises of 2018. The horror-comedy had generated a lot of buzz before the release. Yet, no one expected it to cross the Rs. 100 crores mark and earn as much as Rs. 129.90 crores in its lifetime. Starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, Stree’s success prompted the makers to create a horror universe. Varun Dhawan-Kriti Sanon starrer Bhediya (2022), which was released last year, was also a part of this universe and it featured Rajkummar Rao in a mid-credit scene. Additionally, Shraddha Kapoor made a brief appearance in the song ‘Thumkeshwari’, which was played in the end credits.

It has now come to light that Varun Dhawan will have an important cameo in Stree 2. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “In Bhediya, the characters of Stree enter towards the very end and had nothing to do with the main conflict in the narrative. But in Stree’s sequel, Varun Dhawan will have a crucial role to play. It will be a special appearance but it’ll be something that will add to the fun and madness in Stree 2.”

Bhediya’s mid-credit scene shows that Abhishek Banerjee’s character Janardan is none other than Jana from Stree. Both Stree and Bhediya were directed by Amar Kaushik and the talented director also helms Stree 2. As per recent reports, the film is expected to go on floors in July this year.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Vijan, the producer of Stree and Bhediya, is also backing Munjha. Starring Sharvari Wagh in the lead, this horror comedy has gone on floors and is also a part of the same universe as the Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer.

Meanwhile, Shraddha Kapoor recently had a release in the form of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, it is directed by Luv Ranjan and is Shraddha’s first release after three years.

