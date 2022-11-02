comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.11.2022 | 11:42 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

Anshuman Jha ties the knot with his fiancé Sierra Winters in a private ceremony in the US

Bollywood News

Anshuman Jha married his fiancé Sierra in North Carolina in a lovely ceremony, held in a picturesque location.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor Anshuman Jha tied the knot with fiancé Sierra Winters in a dreamy wedding that was held at a picturesque location in North Carolina, USA. The couple will be flying to Alaska for their honeymoon and the Indian leg of the wedding will happen in March. It seems that the impending suffered many delays due to the pandemic but the couple decided to wait to fulfil their dream of the perfect wedding.

Anshuman Jha ties the knot with his fiancé Sierra Winters in a private ceremony in the US

Anshuman Jha ties the knot with his fiancé Sierra Winters in a private ceremony in the US

A source close to the couple described about the perfect wedding of Anushman and Sierra Winters saying, “Just like her father had dreamt, he got row Sierra across the lake and Anshuman was waiting for her on the other side. The couple took their vows under the sky, with the fall leaves & a select audience, as a witness yesterday. 84 year old Elmer Hall officiated the wedding & blessed the couple, while Jha's friend & fellow actor Paresh Pahuja was his 'Best Man'.”

Speaking about his USA wedding, Anshuman said, “Sierra always dreamt of a 'fall' season wedding, Sam (her Dad) always dreamt of rowing her across the lake, my mom's dream was to see me married, I always dreamt of finding a partner who inspires me - A lot of dreams came true this day and I'm sure Ma was watching. It was a perfect day. We only have gratitude for the universe. Marriage ain’t a noun, it's a verb & we feel blessed to be entering this phase together.”


On the work front, Anushman Jha will be rushing back to start promotions his upcoming winter release Lakadbaggha. Sierra Winters will be flying to Israel in November third week to participate in the Iron Man championship on November 25.

Also ReadAnshuman Jha to tie the knot with Sierra Winters this October

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Janhvi Kapoor and family buy Rs. 65 Crore…

Pathaan teaser: first glimpse of the Shah…

“I am who I am and everyone’s about to see…

Netflix hit drama The Sandman renewed for…

Rajeev Sen reacts to adultery and domestic…

EXCLUSIVE: Ridhi Dogra to play pivotal role…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification