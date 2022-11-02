Actor Anshuman Jha tied the knot with fiancé Sierra Winters in a dreamy wedding that was held at a picturesque location in North Carolina, USA. The couple will be flying to Alaska for their honeymoon and the Indian leg of the wedding will happen in March. It seems that the impending suffered many delays due to the pandemic but the couple decided to wait to fulfil their dream of the perfect wedding.

Anshuman Jha ties the knot with his fiancé Sierra Winters in a private ceremony in the US

A source close to the couple described about the perfect wedding of Anushman and Sierra Winters saying, “Just like her father had dreamt, he got row Sierra across the lake and Anshuman was waiting for her on the other side. The couple took their vows under the sky, with the fall leaves & a select audience, as a witness yesterday. 84 year old Elmer Hall officiated the wedding & blessed the couple, while Jha's friend & fellow actor Paresh Pahuja was his 'Best Man'.”

Speaking about his USA wedding, Anshuman said, “Sierra always dreamt of a 'fall' season wedding, Sam (her Dad) always dreamt of rowing her across the lake, my mom's dream was to see me married, I always dreamt of finding a partner who inspires me - A lot of dreams came true this day and I'm sure Ma was watching. It was a perfect day. We only have gratitude for the universe. Marriage ain’t a noun, it's a verb & we feel blessed to be entering this phase together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshuman Jha (@theanshumanjha)



On the work front, Anushman Jha will be rushing back to start promotions his upcoming winter release Lakadbaggha. Sierra Winters will be flying to Israel in November third week to participate in the Iron Man championship on November 25.

