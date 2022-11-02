AP CM Pema Khandu expresses gratitude towards Bhediya makers for shooting the film in their state and giving opportunities to locals.

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Bhediya is generating immense excitement amongst masses. While the film’s trailer received applause from all corners, the Varun Dhawan - Kriti Sanon starrer now sees praise coming its way from the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Pema Khandu recently shared the official trailer of Bhediya on Twitter, commending the film on many fronts. The creature comedy has been majorly filmed in the serene forests of Arunachal.

Talking about the scenic beauty captured in the trailer, Mr. Khandu expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik for choosing to shoot in his state. He was further thankful that almost 70% of members working on the film are natives of Arunachal, including local star Paalin Kabak who plays a pivotal role in the movie. He said, “Comedy horror film #Bhediya, a Bollywood movie shot entirely in #ArunachalPradesh - is set to release on Nov 25. The movie showcases the scenic beauty and cultural grandeur of our state.”



He went on to add, “Filmed in picturesque regions of Ziro, Sagalee, Pakke Kessang, I'm sure Arunachal is going to be a favourite film shooting destination. I profusely thank Producer Shri Dinesh Vijan ji and Director Amar Kaushik ji for choosing our beautiful state for shooting the movie.” “They've given a rare opportunity to local talents including musicians and technicians. Over 70 pc of artistes in #Bhediya are from the state including a lead character - Jomin. The film will give a new identity to the people of #NorthEast. I wish #Bhediya a grand success,” his tweet concluded.

Bhediya is a Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others. It is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25, 2022.

