comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.11.2022 | 1:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

Bhediya: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister praises trailer; says, “Rare opportunity given to local talent”

Bollywood News

AP CM Pema Khandu expresses gratitude towards Bhediya makers for shooting the film in their state and giving opportunities to locals.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan’s Bhediya is generating immense excitement amongst masses. While the film’s trailer received applause from all corners, the Varun Dhawan - Kriti Sanon starrer now sees praise coming its way from the Government of Arunachal Pradesh. The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Pema Khandu recently shared the official trailer of Bhediya on Twitter, commending the film on many fronts. The creature comedy has been majorly filmed in the serene forests of Arunachal.

Bhediya: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister praises trailer; says, “Rare opportunity given to local talent”

Bhediya: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister praises trailer; says, “Rare opportunity given to local talent”

Talking about the scenic beauty captured in the trailer, Mr. Khandu expressed heartfelt gratitude towards Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik for choosing to shoot in his state. He was further thankful that almost 70% of members working on the film are natives of Arunachal, including local star Paalin Kabak who plays a pivotal role in the movie. He said, “Comedy horror film #Bhediya, a Bollywood movie shot entirely in #ArunachalPradesh - is set to release on Nov 25. The movie showcases the scenic beauty and cultural grandeur of our state.”


He went on to add, “Filmed in picturesque regions of Ziro, Sagalee, Pakke Kessang, I'm sure Arunachal is going to be a favourite film shooting destination. I profusely thank Producer Shri Dinesh Vijan ji and Director Amar Kaushik ji for choosing our beautiful state for shooting the movie.” “They've given a rare opportunity to local talents including musicians and technicians. Over 70 pc of artistes in #Bhediya are from the state including a lead character - Jomin. The film will give a new identity to the people of #NorthEast. I wish #Bhediya a grand success,” his tweet concluded.


Bhediya is a Maddock Films production, directed by Amar Kaushik, produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Deepak Dobriyal and Abhishek Banerjee among others. It is releasing in cinemas Pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D on November 25, 2022.

Also ReadVarun Dhawan said ‘yes’ to Bhediya after hearing one line; says he never wanted to let go of the film

More Pages: Bhediya Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vicky Kaushal starrer Govinda Naam Mera to…

SCOOP: After Ranveer Singh and Hrithik…

Janhvi Kapoor and family buy Rs. 65 Crore…

Pathaan teaser: first glimpse of the Shah…

“I am who I am and everyone’s about to see…

Netflix hit drama The Sandman renewed for…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification