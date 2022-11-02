For the past few days, actress Hansika Motwani and reports of her wedding were making rounds on the internet. Putting an end to all the rumours and speculations, Hansika has now made her relationship official on Instagram. The actress is engaged to businessman Sohael Kathuriya.

Hansika Motwani announces engagement; shares adorable pictures featuring fiancé

Taking to her social media, Motwani shared photos of her dreamy engagement ceremony with Sohael. Her fiancé can be seen proposing to her on the middle road. He has made a heart with candlelight, in which he can be seen in a romantic style while proposing to her.

At the same time, ‘Marry Me’ is written with flowers. Interestingly, the photos also capture Paris’ famous Eiffel Tower in the backdrop. The duo looks adorable in the photos. Instagramming the photo, Hansika wrote a short but sweet caption, which read, “Now & Forever.”

Hansika's photos on social media became viral as soon as she shared them, and her fans have already flooded the comments section with “congratulations”. On the other hand, numerous celebs including Khushboo Sundar, Anushka Shetty, Varun Dhawan, Shriya Reddy, PV Sindhu and Shivaleeka Oberoi, among others, have also dropped wishes for her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hansika Motwani (@ihansika)

However, it is worth mentioning that the Koi Mil Gaya actress has not given any details regarding her wedding with her fiancé Sohael, so far.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, an insider told the portal, “The wedding festivities will be held from December 2 to December 4. It will be a destination wedding with only their family and close friends flying to Jaipur.”

The report had also stated that a Sufi night will be organised on December 2 followed by Mehendi, and sangeet on December 3. The families plan to play a polo match too. On December 4, there will be a Haldi ceremony held in the morning and the pheras will take place in the evening.

Also Read: Pathaan teaser: Director Siddharth Anand calls Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘biggest action spectacle’

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.