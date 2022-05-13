After a critical and commercial success, A Simple Favor team of Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively and director Paul Feig are set to return for a sequel to the 2018 black comedy which was based on a 2017 novel of the same name by Darcey Bell.

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively return for A Simple Favour sequel with director Paul Feig

According Deadline, after the original’s box office success and critical acclaim, Lionsgate and Amazon Studios are getting the gang back together for a sequel to A Simple Favor, with stars Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively set to reprise their roles and Paul Feig returning to direct as well. The first film followed a single mother with a parenting vlog who befriends a secretive upper-class woman who has a child at the same elementary school. When Emily goes missing, Stephanie takes it upon herself to investigate.

Paul Feig will direct the sequel and produce alongside Laura Fischer. Jessica Sharzer will write the screenplay and executive produce. Feigco Entertainment will produce the film. Meredith Wieck and Scott O’Brien are overseeing the project for Lionsgate.

On the work front, Blake Lively most recently appeared in The Rhythm Section opposite Jude Law. The Gossip Girl star is also set to make her feature directorial debut with Seconds, an adaptation of the graphic novel by Scott Pilgrim creator Bryan Lee O’Malley. Meanwhile Anna Kendrick, who is most well-known for her role in the hit Pitch Perfect series, recently starred in the Netflix film Stowaway.

Also Read: Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have been secretly dating for over a year

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.