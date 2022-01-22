Hollywood actors Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader, who co-starred in 2019 Disney+ Christmas movie Noelle, are reportedly “quietly” dating each other for over a year.

According to a recent report in People publication, Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have been together for more than a year, a source told. "Anna has been dating Bill quietly for over a year," a source told People. "They met years ago. She's hosted Saturday Night Live and they've done a movie together, but they got together well after the movie."

It further said, “They are both very private people, and with the pandemic it was easy to keep it quiet. They're both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. She's really, really happy."

In May 2020, the Oscar-nominated Pitch Perfect actress opened up about her romantic history while discussing her HBO Max series Love Life. Speaking to The Sydney Morning Herald, she shared that she is "just so happy that I'm clearer now about what I will accept from people in my life."

"The real arc that we wanted was to show how we learn from each relationship. Even though our relationships end, it doesn't mean they are complete failures," she explained at the time. "People come into your life and you grow and they change you, and what you learn from them might be really positive or it might be negative."

Moreover, as confirmed by People in July 2020, Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson amicably broke up six months after making their relationship public at the Golden Globes. The duo starred in 2013 romantic comedy film The To Do List.

Bill Hader wasmarried to filmmaker Maggie Carrey, who also directed To Do Lost, from 2006 to 2018 and the two share three daughters: Hayley Clementine, Harper and Hannah Kathryn.

