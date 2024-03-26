The much-awaited trailer of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is out! Needless to say, the trailer is loaded with mind-blowing action stunts and the film promises to be a massive spectacle worth a watch on the big screens! At the trailer launch event on Tuesday, Akshay Kumar spoke about his recent string of box office flops.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Trailer Launch: Akshay Kumar on recent box office flops: “I’ve seen continuous 16 flops in one go in my career and I still stood there & kept on working hard”

Speaking about failures at the box office, Akshay Kumar said, "I don't stick to one kind of genre. I keep on jumping from one genre to another, whether it's success or not success. I've always done it like that from the beginning of my career and nothing has stopped me and I'll keep on doing this. Something which is social, something which is good, something which is comedy, something which is action. I'll always keep on doing different kinds of films.”

Further explaining his point, Akshay added, "I am not going to be sticking on one point kyunki log kehte hain ke, 'Sir aaj comedy aur action bahut chal raha hai (just because people say that lately, comedy and action is doing well),’ I should only keep on doing that. I myself start getting bored with that kind of a thing. I want to keep on trying something new whether it's a Toilet Ek Prem Katha or whether it's Airlift or whether Rustom or many other films which I've done. So sometimes success is there, sometimes it's not there. It's not that I haven't seen, I've seen continuous 16 flops in one go in my career and I still stood there and I kept on working hard and I'll still keep on doing that. And this is one film which all of us have done lots of hard work in it and we are going to see the result and I hope, keeping the fingers crossed that this is going to bring good luck to all of us."

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan also features Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha and Prithviraj Sukumaran, among others. The film will be released on Eid 2024 in cinemas.

