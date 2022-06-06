About a few months ago, Star Plus kicked off its new couples reality show titled Star Plus that featured 10 celebrity couples including vloggers and cricketers. Amidst them, after competing with many couples including their friends Arjun Bijlani and Neha, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain were announced as winners last night. The couple were more than happy to receive the trophy and even shared the excitement on social media.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain become the first Smart Jodi; shares video on social media

Ankita Lokhande, who is quite active on Instagram, shared the video of their win on the platform, saying, “Look how far we’ve come my baby???? We are meant to be???????? We were meant to MAKE IT LARGE???? #anvikikahani ❤️” They were presented the trophy by none other than the popular Bollywood couple Genelia D’Souza and Riteish Deshmukh who made a special appearance in this episode to help and give advice to the finalist couples. Besides them, Kumar Sanu too was invited as a guest for this finale episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)



Speaking about her win, Ankita Lokhande also spoke to E Times in an interview, where she said, "He was very good on the show. I also learnt that Vicky shares the same competitive spirit like me, and in fact, he is better than me. I thought Vicky would be camera-shy, but he was a perfect entertainer, lovable and could even outshine me in many ways. Both of us are fit and communicate well, too.” She went on to add that her win was because they were real on the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ankita Lokhande Jain (@lokhandeankita)



On the other hand, other finalist couple, who were the 1st runner-up were comedian-actor Balraj and model-actress Deepti. Besides these two couples, veteran actress Bhagyashree and husband Himalay as well as popular TV actor Arjun Bijlani and wife Neha were the other two finalists.

Besides these four couples, Smart Jodi featured Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma of Ghum Hai Kisike Pyaar Meiin, popular singer Ankit Tiwari and his wife Pallavi, former cricketer Srikant and wife Vidya, YouTuber Gaurav Taneja and his wife Ritu, celebrity-politician Rahul Mahajan and wife Natalya, TV and Bhojpuri actress Monalisa and husband Vikrant.

The show aired on Star Plus on Saturdays and Sundays with Maniesh Paul as the host. The episodes also streamed on their OTT platform Disney + Hotstar.

